North-east animal sanctuary asks public to stop sending mascara wands after receiving quarter of a million in post

A north-east charity has begged people to stop sending in mascara wands after receiving around 250,000 in the post.

The New Arc sanctuary asked for the wands in February to use them on baby animals.

After a plea for animal lovers to send them to the Ellon-based charity went viral earlier this year, and again last week, the base has been overloaded with deliveries from all over the world.

Keith Marley, who is one of the founders of the charity, said: “There has not been a day that has went by that we have not had a delivery of wands since the appeal went out.

“We have about quarter of a million wands. When we first made the appeal we were only asking for maybe a dozen.

“We are now sending them to other animal sanctuaries.

PLEASE NOTEOur mascara wand appeal has finished. We would appreciate it if people could look for other places that may appreciate some Posted by THE NEW ARC on Thursday, 24 October 2019

“We also asked for the wands that were getting thrown out anyway but people keep on sending new ones, which is the opposite of the recycling we wanted to do.

“We only need them for brushing rabbit ears or washing eggs so it is very occasional that we need them.

“Thank you to everyone that has sent in the wands but please stop.

“If you have any wands that are getting thrown out anyway get in touch with other shelters and ask them if they would appreciate some.”

