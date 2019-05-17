Video: North-east animal rescue centre releases 55 animals back into the wild

More than 12,000 animals have been cared for at a rescue centre since it launched 14 years ago.

Founders of New Arc, near Ellon, Keith and Pauline Marley, regularly take in a range of injured creatures, nursing them back to health until they are ready to be released back into the wild.

More than 55 animals have been deemed well enough to move on this year alone – a 70% success rate for the Auchnagatt centre.

These include a barn owl, blackbird, buzzard, chiffchaff, three collared doves and five crows.

Other creatures released include two hedgehogs, five herring gulls, a mute swan, six rabbits, sparrowhawks and a toad.

The charity helps more than 1,000 animals each year and there has been an increase of wildlife coming on to the site since it was founded more than a decade ago.

The number of animals returned to their original homes is down on last year due to the weather.

Mr Marley said: “With the cold and rainy weather we’ve had, it hasn’t been a great time to release animals.

“There’s a few that haven’t been released yet. We’re looking after between 80 and 90 animals at the moment.”

Injured birds are often taken to the rescue centre in Aberdeenshire with a range of injuries, often being hit by vehicles.

One wood pigeon was found to be suffering from severe canker after it was struck by a car and left severely concussed, and a waxwing had a badly injured eye. It was treated by staff to improve its condition until it was fit enough to be taken back into the wild earlier this year.

A sparrowhawk had its damaged wing treated after it was hit by a vehicle.

It is not just birds who are cared for, however – two hedgehogs were released on Monday night.

Mr Marley added: “Hedgehog numbers are so low now that it’s such a thrill to be able to return every one back to the wild.”

Some animals are brought in with such severe injuries that there is little chance they will get any better. Although one barn owl with a wing injury made a remarkable recovery over the course of a year.

Mr Marley said it was satisfying to see the condition of the animals improve, especially when they have been cared for at the centre for so long.

He said: “We’ve had some long-term visitors who have been with us almost a year before they’ve been released.

“When they came in, initially we didn’t expect them to survive, but they’ve made a full recovery.

“We get a lot of birds of prey and they can’t be released until they are 100% fit again.

“It’s particularly pleasing when you bring them back from near-death and see them make a full recovery.”

The charity founders now hope to build on their success rate and help even more creatures return to their homes in the wild where they belong.

And it’s not just injured animals passing through the doors of the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre.

Arbuckle the hedgehog proved to be a popular resident when he came into their care weighing a whopping 2.335kg – around four times the size of a normal hedgehog.

When he was released by well-meaning members of the public who kept him safe during the winter, he was found to be so large that he could no longer curl into a defensive ball.

The centre also has people visiting with sick and injured creatures found in the wild coming in from all over the north-east to be treated.

And after a recent successful appeal for mascara brushes to clean birds and baby animals, there was a huge public response with more than 70,000 of the cosmetic wands handed in.

Mr Marley said: “I’ve got enough mascara brushes for my children and my children’s children, and of course, we’re very grateful.”

Some of the brushes will now be sent to other rescue centres.

The charity was recently featured on the popular BBC rural affairs show Countryfile to show the success of the appeal.

Viewers were also treated with the filming of the release of Chipper and Spirit, two squirrels cared for at the centre, during the programme.

The charity is currently fundraising for money to create a purpose-built animal hospital so it can provide better facilities for the hundreds of orphaned and injured wild birds and creatures coming to the site for treatment.

The hospital will include specialist housing for both birds and mammals.

It has already smashed the £30,000 target.

Donations can be made by visiting the rescue centre website www.thenewarc.org