North-east animal charity hopes to raise funds to help with urgent repairs

A north-east animal charity is hoping to receive donations to assist with carrying out essential repairs.

Willows Animal Sanctuary near Fraserburgh said some of its buildings were damaged in stormy weather a few weeks ago, while others are experiencing wear and tear through age.

It has added that it also needs to build a few more stables for the animals it supports.

The value of the work is estimated to be around the region of £6,000.

A statement posted online by the animal sanctuary said: “We are very strapped for cash at this point and we currently don’t have the funds to build stables and make these vital repairs.

“They really can’t be left as they will deteriorate even further and its very important that we obtain the funds to carry out this work urgently.

“Please, if you can help by donating a few pounds or by holding a fundraiser we would be ever so grateful.”

To donate to Willows, visit https://bit.ly/3f9WRsP

It is also accepting donations via its postal address, Willows Animal Sanctuary, Strichen, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, AB43 6NY.