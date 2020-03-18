North-east animal centres put measures in place to curb spread of coronavirus

The north-east’s animal sanctuaries are closing to the public to curb the spread of the virus.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats is minimising non-essential visits to the site for the next two weeks.

The organisation also confirmed there will be no viewing during this time.

For its home-boarding clients due to collect their pet, they must first call reception.

Those running the facility are asking people to sponsor an animal, pay hay costs or make donations to support them through “a difficult time”.

The New Arc in Ellon has also taken measures to protect its staff and animals, including asking all visitors to phone in advance of their arrival and requesting anyone delivering animals to wait at the farm gate, with a sign with handover instructions to be put in place. In addition, when they respond to emergency call-outs the public are being asked to avoid direct contact with its staff and volunteers.

The Scottish SPCA also announced measures to ensure the national animal welfare charity can continue to rescue animals and support pet owners in the face of coronavirus.

Its nine animal rescue and rehoming centres are now closed to the public unless with a pre-arranged appointment.

