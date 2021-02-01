North-east anglers urged to take part in 24-hour event

A host of celebrities have officially opened up the River Dee for salmon fishing over the years, including funnyman Billy Connolly and comedian Alexander Armstrong.

But this year locals will be invited to take part in a 24-hour fishing challenge instead – and the person who raises the most in sponsorships for the River Dee Trust will be given the honour of opening up the season with the first line cast in 2022.

Money raised through the sponsorships will raise funds for nature restoration work on the waterway.

This year’s opening ceremony has had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 – but keen anglers and beginners will have the chance to take part in the 24-hour challenge in June, known as #fishdee24.

There will be space for up to 30 participants at the sponsored event. Competitors are asked to pay an entry fee of £100.

River director Dr Lorraine Hawkins said: “We are disappointed not to be able to hold our annual opening ceremony this year because of Covid, so we thought we would try to give our anglers and novices something exciting to look forward to this summer while raising much-needed funds for our vital river work.

“It promises to be a fun event, fishing up to seven stretches of river through night and day in June, with local hotels providing catering.

“We have a range of prizes on offer, including the considerable honour of making the first cast at the 2022 opening ceremony for the person who raises most sponsorship for the River Dee Trust.”

Meanwhile, the trust has also launched a drive to get more beginners involved.

A new website, flyfish50.com, has been set up with the aim of encouraging novice anglers, promoting events and providing tuition.

Tuition will be available specifically for novice competitors in the run-up to the 24-hour fishing challenge.

Dr Hawkins said: “We want to develop a new generation of anglers at a time of growing recognition of the sport’s benefits for health and welfare. We have invested a lot of time and effort in encouraging new anglers over the years, and I am glad to say that with the support of our partners and volunteers we are attracting more and more new people to angling.

“The initiative has been supported by Loop Tackle and they have provided us with the equipment we need and have also funded this new website, which will be a great resource for people of all ages and backgrounds who want to take up the sport.”

For more information, visit riverdee.org.uk