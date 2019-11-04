North-east Aldi stores to trial reusable fruit and veg bags

Aldi stores across the north-east will start trialing reusable bags for fruit and vegetables.

The bags, made from recycled plastic bottles, will be sold for 25p from the end of November.

They are designed to offer a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics.

Aldi is working towards cutting plastic packaging 25% by the end of 2023.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly excess or single-use plastic like produce bags.

“We are hopeful that our customers across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will embrace these new reusable produce bags whenever they’re buying loose fruit and veg and, together, we will be able to take more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year out of circulation.”