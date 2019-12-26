North-east Aldi branch to remove incorrect image of Loch of Skene from window

A north-east supermarket will remove a large picture of a local landmark from the front of its store – after the wrong loch was featured.

The large image of the Loch of Skene recently appeared on the front of the Aldi building in Westhill.

And bemused customers did not take long to point out that the picturesque landscape featured with its majestic mountains was not from the north-east.

It was brought to attention after a customer noticed the mistake and contacted the supermarket, but received no reply.

The Evening Express can confirm that the image will now be replaced.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We would like to say thank you to the Westhill store customer for bringing this to our attention. We can confirm that the image will be replaced.”

Councillor Alistair McKelvie, who represents the Westhill and district ward, said: “I am happy to see the group are to act quickly to remedy this error.

“Aldi is an important part of Westhill’s retail environment and has proven to be very popular with residents and visitors to our town.”