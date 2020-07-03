North-east airport chief calls for ‘four nations approach’ to Covid-19 travel exemptions

The boss of Aberdeen International Airport’s parent company has urged a “four nations approach” to easing quarantine travel restrictions.

Derek Provan, the chief executive of AGS which also runs Glasgow and Southampton airports, said anything other than a blanket introduction of international travel exemptions across the UK could result in job losses.

It came as the UK Government announced travellers from 50 countries would no longer have to isolate for 14 days upon arrival from next Friday.

Mr Provan said: “Anything other than a four nations approach to the easing of the quarantine restrictions is going to put further jobs and livelihoods at risk.

“Having a piecemeal approach will compound the devastating impact the blanket quarantine measures have had on our aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors. People are rightly concerned for their health, however, they’re also fearful for their jobs. The introduction of these risk-based measures would allow us to strike the important balance of protecting public health while getting the country and our economy moving again.

“Adopting a different approach is going to do further damage to our aviation sector which has already been buffeted by widespread job losses, and it will have wider, long term implications on the ability of our economy to recover. This isn’t just about people being able to go on a summer holiday, it’s about safely re-establishing the routes that drive trade and investment.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped a decision could be taken “quickly” on plans for visitors to Scotland.

At her daily briefing, she said: “We want to welcome visitors again from around the world and we also want to allow our own citizens to travel.

“We also want, if possible for obvious practical reasons, to have alignment on these matters with the rest of the UK.”