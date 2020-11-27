Covid-19: Aberdeen airport backs calls for ‘test and release’ policy for passengers

The operators of the city airport have urged the Scottish Government to allow international arrivals to end their quarantine earlier if a Covid-19 test comes back negative.

Earlier this week, the UK Government announced plans to allow people travelling from countries not on the “safe list” to come out of isolation five days after arriving if a test proves they do not have the virus.

The new rule comes into force in England on December 15, and would require travellers to buy tests from private providers at a cost of between £65 and £120.

It has been warmly welcomed by representatives of the travel industry south of the border – but a similar policy has not been announced in Scotland.

Currently passengers arriving from countries not on the Scottish Government’s “safe” list are required to isolate for 14 days.

Now bosses at Aberdeen International Airport‘s parent company AGS – which also operates Glasgow and Southampton – admitted he fears the country could be “left behind” the rest of the UK.

Chief executive Derek Provan said: “We can’t have a piecemeal approach when it comes to reopening aviation.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Whilst the announcement is good news for travellers in England, we need to see meaningful progress from the Scottish Government in the coming days on the introduction of a testing regime that will allow us to safely re-open business and leisure travel here in Scotland.

“If we don’t, we will be left behind.”

UK Government transport minister Grant Shapps claimed earlier this week the new ‘test to release’ scheme policy would give people arriving in the country more freedom and would revitalise the travel industry.

He said: “Our new testing strategy will allow us to travel more freely, see loved ones and drive international business. By giving people the choice to test on day five, we are also supporting the travel industry as it continues to rebuild out of the pandemic.”

© Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise the impact that the pandemic has had on airports and airlines and we are exploring alternatives to quarantine that will minimise the risk to public health.

“We are aware of the UK government’s plans to introduce ‘test to release’ and we are working with the main commercial airports in Scotland and clinical advisors to understand the risks and benefits of such an approach here.

“We are currently assessing if ‘test to release’ can be implemented in a way that minimises risk, which includes understanding the capacity of private sector labs to conduct testing to a minimum standard as well as determining the best time for a pilot of this nature.

“It is important that any travellers arriving in the UK understand, and respect, the different restrictions in place in the different nations.”