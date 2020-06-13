North-east airline workers’ fears over redundancy proposals

Airline workers in the north-east say they feel “betrayed” after their employer announced proposals for redundancies.

British Airways has put forward proposals to cut 12,000 jobs from its workforce – and thousands more could be “fired and re-hired” on different conditions.

The Evening Express has spoken to three cabin crew members from the north-east who claim they are facing enormous pay cuts – or losing their jobs altogether.

All three asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions.

One said: “I have had to re-evaluate my future and the harsh reality is that should BA be allowed to execute their plans, the new contract they propose is totally unworkable and unrealistic.

“It would mean a 60% pay cut for me which means that I could no longer afford my house, my car or the cost of commuting to work.

“I don’t know where to start with finding a new career having dedicated my whole working life to BA in a job that I love. It’s devastating, emotionally, practically and financially but this is not just about money.”

Another added: “I got a letter saying they were looking at a new way of operating so the three fleets – long haul, European and domestic – would merge. Personally, I have no issue with that and it makes sense from a business perspective.

“But it was then revealed that they plan to send letters out in the next week terminating our contracts and then, if we’ve been good, we get another letter inviting us for an interview and assessment, essentially so they close for play one day and reopen the next but with completely new contracts.

“For some staff on salaries of, for example, £40,000 from being in high positions, their new contract would be a new cabin crew one of around £24,000. They are getting rid of past redeployment negotiations which can half the salary of experienced staff.

“Considering that due to where we live we pay around £6,000 to commute to fly long haul, it’s very worrying. Clearly that impacts our houses and our lives.

“I refuse to feel stressed by it yet but what do I do when that letter arrives? Do I accept a new job with a possible 50% pay cut, take a reduced contract or try to compete in a struggling job market?

“I hope a bill goes through which will make this illegal and other temporary, more appropriate options similar to other airlines could be explored.”

A third member of staff said workers had been left without any support, despite the announcements.

They said: “It’s a deeply worrying time. I think it has been exacerbated with us being in lockdown and it has made everyone very anxious. We have been betrayed while they take advantage of the tax payers support through the furlough scheme so none of us are able to work or speak to our managers to get any support. It’s really sad.

“I can’t bear thinking about how it will affect me personally – it would be a calamity.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson has also hit out at BA’s proposals, and is supporting emergency legislation seeking to ban employers from firing and rehiring.

He said: “Many of my constituents who work for BA have been in contact expressing their worries and asking for the mass redundancies to be called off.

“The fact that BA has been taking advantage of the government’s furlough scheme while enforcing 12,000 redundancies and using ‘fire and rehire’ procedures on thousands to retain their services on less favourable terms is frankly deplorable.

“Loyal employees do not deserve to be treated in this way. BA staff and their representatives have my full support in resisting these measures, which are entirely unbecoming of a ‘flag carrier’ airline.”

A spokeswoman for BA insisted no decision on redundancies has yet been made.

However, the company is exploring a number of options, including voluntary redundancy, with its staff.

And the spokeswoman revealed the airline is currently losing £20 million every day.

She said: ​“We are acting now to protect as many jobs possible. The airline industry is facing the deepest structural change in its history, as well as facing a severely weakened global economy.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: