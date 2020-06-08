North-east ‘ahead of the game’ after latest Covid-19 figures

An Aberdeen professor has claimed the north-east is “ahead of the game” following a weekend of low coronavirus figures.

Grampian had no new cases in Saturday’s update, and just two yesterday, and no new Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Scotland.

Aberdeen University emeritus professor Hugh Pennington welcomed the low figures.

He said: “It’s excellent news that we’ve got the figures really down to such a low level.

“Let’s hope they get down to zero and stay at zero for a while and then we can relax a bit.

“I wouldn’t say it means the end of lockdown, but it means the beginning of the end of lockdown.

“School are going back in August. If we can sustain zero cases for a while that should reassure parents.

“If we can show that there’s nothing happening in terms of the virus that will be a real reassurance to parents and they can look forward to their kids being educated again, which is important.

“The north of Scotland is doing very well. Our part of Scotland is slightly ahead of the game.

“Things are really going quite well. We’re up against a new virus and obviously the right things are being done to get these case numbers right down.

“Sooner rather than later we’ll be at a point where we can say, reasonably confidently, we’ve stopped virus transmission. What we then have to consider is making sure we have no new cases coming in.”

But the expert warned that while the figures showed the region was going in the right direction, the fight against the virus was not yet won.

He said: “There’s no complacency at all, it’s been a hard struggle getting to the point we have got to and we don’t want to go backwards.

“We don’t want people to be thinking the battle is over, the battle might be coming to a close but it isn’t finished yet.”

The latest Scottish Government figures released yesterday show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased from 1,284 to 1,286.

There are 60 people in hospital in the region.

The figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland remains at 2,415.

Around 110,391 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 15,621.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,981.

