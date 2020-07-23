North-east agriculture prize to be handed over in virtual ceremony

An award usually handed out at a major north-east show will still have a winner, despite the event being cancelled.

The Turriff Show attracts thousands of people to the region for one of the major agricultural events in Scotland but has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NFU Scotland usually give the north-east Unsung Hero at the showcase and despite the Haughs extravaganza not going ahead the honour will still be handed out on July 30.

The prize will be handed over with the ceremony being streamed via the Zoom video call service.

North East Regional Chairman, Andrew Connon will adopt an Eamonn Andrews persona, find his red book and “chap” on the unsuspecting member’s door to make the presentation in a This is Your Life style presentation.

The award itself, a limited edition Angela Davidson print, is currently being framed and mounted with a special message dedicated to the unsuspecting recipient.

NFUS President, Andrew McCornick said he was more than happy to be part of the virtual event and said this year’s winner is “very worthy” of the honour.

He said: “I am delighted to have been invited by the north-east team to participate in the presentation of this award to this very worthy recipient.

“This year’s recipient has been at the forefront of many battles and has done a power of lobbying amongst fellow members and stakeholders, to try to improve farming issues.

“This member is never afraid to express opinion and share knowledge, and certainly adds a heck of a lot of value to debates and discussions. I am looking forward to being part of the award ceremony, albeit via Zoom from my farm office down here in Dumfries.

“I very much look forward to meeting up with all the farmer audience at the Zoom meeting on July 30.”

The event takes place at 6.30pm and people can watch it from the comfort of their own tractor cabs by visiting https://bit.ly/2BlQ4O2

The meeting ID number is 820 7763 2942 and the password is 136850.