North-east after school club praises ‘community spirit’ shown during Covid-19

An after school club has praised the community spirit showcased in a north-east town.

Stonehaven After School Club (SASC) was set up in 1990 by two parents from the area who felt there was a need for childcare to accommodate school children.

The not-for-profit organisation, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, was recently gifted a set of high-visibility vests from the town’s Co-op.

The jackets were then embroidered with the club’s branding by local business Stoneyview Embroidery.

Ceryl Armstrong-Williams, the club’s business and administration manager, praised the community spirit shown in the area.

She said: “It’s been a difficult time but we know there are organisations, businesses and families who have struggled more than we have.

“When lockdown hit we had to find additional premises to be able to operate out of until we could get back into the community centre.

“But when we were completely closed we were able to furlough our staff and keep the club going as best as we could.

“We also managed to take on some new staff so we’re helping to create jobs for people of all ages – from 16 to 40.

“It’s been challenging but we’ve had terrific support from Councillor Sarah Dickinson and she helped us navigate through some of the problems we faced.

“It’s brought together the town and there’s a real sense of community spirit.”

The Stonehaven After School Club made an effort to give back to the community which helped it survive during the pandemic.

Ceryl added: “We’ve been able to give back to the community and the children have gone out and participated in beach cleans.

“They’ve also made posters raising awareness of the problems with dog poo in and around Stonehaven.

“We also do a lot of fundraising for various charities.

“The club is such a brilliant asset to the community and it’s the only after school club in Stonehaven.

“We have a range of children and families in with us which is fantastic.”

Ceryl told how the Covid-19 pandemic meant there were many changes at the club.

She added: “We have adapted and made sure that, first and foremost, our children are okay and understand what’s going on.

“The schools have to be separated now whereas before they could all be together.

“We have to constantly look at our games, toys and crafts and think about what we can and can’t use.

“Our cleaning regimes are also heightened massively.”