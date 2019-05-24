North-east A&E figures released

More than 2,100 people attended accident and emergency services in the north-east last week.

The figures, released by NHS Grampian, show activity across Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin from May 13 to 19.

At ARI, 1,224 people attended A&E, with 87.4% of those discharged or admitted within the four-hour target period.

A total of 99.3% of the children who went to the department at RACH were seen within four hours, with 406 attendees. At Dr Gray’s, 499 people visited A&E, with 95% seen within the time.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter