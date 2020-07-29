North-east A&E attendances rise to highest level since March

The number of people attending accident and emergency units has risen to its highest number since lockdown began.

A total of 1,858 people attended A and E at NHS Grampian’s hospitals last week, according to official figures released by the Scottish Government.

It marks the health board’s busiest week since March 22 – the day before the UK went into lockdown – in which there were more than 1,300 visits.

Last week the number of patients in the north-east who were within the Scottish Government’s target of four hours fell to 88.8%, the lowest since April.

It was the only health board in Scotland with below 90%.

Scottish Government health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Scotland’s core A&E departments are the best performing in the UK and have been for five years.

“The four hour emergency access target is a barometer for the whole system and is useful to ensure our A&Es and minor injury units (MIUs) are not crowded and can maintain a safe environment for patients and staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are always keen to ensure measures for high quality and effective care and patient safety are considered and we will work with The Royal College of Emergency Medicine Scotland to ensure these are in place.

“As we move towards carefully and gradually resuming NHS services which were paused as a result of Covid-19, we’ve launched the ‘Should you go to A&E’ campaign to remind people that emergency departments remain open for those who need immediate or emergency care but that for those with less urgent concerns alternative treatment options are available which are often more convenient and closer to home.

“These include contacting your GP practice, or NHS24 on 111 out of hours, visiting a local pharmacy or NHS Inform online will provide advice and direct people to the most appropriate service.

“Do not ignore early warning signs of serious conditions – if you have new symptoms then it’s vital you get this checked out.”