More than half of all adults in the north-east have now received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination.

The number of people who have received their first jag has passed the 250,000 mark this week.

All adults in the north-east are now expected to be offered at least one dose by July, rather than September as was previously announced.

NHS Grampian announced the news in an update to staff on Wednesday, and also revealed the health board will begin phase two of its vaccine rollout – offering second doses – in the coming weeks.

people in Grampian who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has passed 250,000.

“The progress we have made in this vaccination programme continues to be phenomenal and the product of an enormous ongoing team effort. We would like to thank all staff involved and the people of Grampian who continue to show great willingness to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated.

“We are hoping to be able to start phase 2 of our vaccination programme soon. Subject to supply, we are on track to have offered first doses to the remainder of the adult population who were not included in the nine JCVI priority groups by the end of July, rather than September as we previously planned.”

The latest vaccine figures are detailed in a report to NHS Grampian’s board, which was due to meet today to discuss the health board’s performance.

NHS Grampian covers the local authority areas of Aberdeenshire and Moray as well as Aberdeen City.

Moray has the highest rate of vaccination, with more than 50% of its population having had their first dose.

The figure for Aberdeenshire is almost 48%, while in the city it is just below 40%.

Vaccinations are currently being carried out at a rate of more than 27,000 per week in the north-east.

In the report, which was due to be presented to board members at a meeting this morning, NHS Grampian said: “We would wish to acknowledge the significant efforts by our staff and partners at each vaccination site and the response from the public.

“The vaccination programme is key to protecting the public and reducing the impact of Covid.”

Vaccinators are currently working through the priority groups set out by the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The vast majority of people in cohorts one to five have received their first dose, with uptake of around 90% or higher for each group.

More than 84% of at-risk people aged 16-64 – cohort six – have also now received their first doses, and vaccinators are working their way through the remaining groups.

So far exactly half of those in cohort seven, those aged over 60, have taken up their first dose. The figure is 33% for those aged 55 to 59, and more than 28% of those aged between 50 and 54 have also had their jabs.

Those figures are expected to rise as appointments continue in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has also fallen to its lowest level since October – the start of the second wave of the pandemic.

As of March 22, there were 14 people in hospital with the virus, a figure which has since fallen into single figures.

The north-east’s infection rates are among the lowest in the country, with the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive at less than 2% of those carried out, compared to a national average of more than 3%.

Cases have levelled off in recent days following a slight rise.

The report reads: “In overall terms, all three local authority areas in Grampian have had a lower rate of prevalence of Covid than elsewhere in Scotland, with the position having improved since the peak of the second national wave in January.

“Whilst noting the positive position locally and the support we have had from the general public and key partners, Covid remains a global pandemic with variation in terms of new cases presenting across each continental area.

“The current seven-day positivity rates in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are 1.4%, 1.4% and 1.8% respectively compared to the national average of 3.1%.”

NHS Grampian was also due to exit Operation Snowdrop – its plan for dealing with the pandemic – into a transition phase today.

The programme was implemented in January in response to the second wave to ensure hospitals could cope.

A report reads: “The process for exiting Operation Snowdrop and the transitional business model were formally signed off by Gold Command during March 2021.

“Whilst moving to the transitional model, all the key elements of the board’s Covid response will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

Meanwhile, a separate report to the board revealed the dental profession is facing “significant recruitment issues” as a result of the pandemic.

Undergraduate students have been unable to take part in vocational training because of ongoing restrictions.

The report reads: “Although raised by more than one profession, the main concerns around the impact on staff training is from the dental profession.

“The pandemic response caused the closure of most dental services and significantly reduced the clinical training for undergraduate dentists.

“As a result, the graduation from all dental schools in Scotland will be delayed although the Aberdeen students will graduate in December 2021.

“These graduates will not be able to start the vocational training as the current trainees will not yet have moved on and the next opportunity in Scotland is September 2022.

“However in England, there is also a March 2022 intake and there is considerable risk that graduates will take up posts elsewhere.

“Overall there will be significant recruitment issues and as the profession is already dealing with a significant backlog of patient treatments there will be an increased pressure to fill roles.

“There will also be only half intake in 2022 and this has the potential to have an ongoing reduced output in a number of years which could raise the possibility of reduced workforce.”

The NHS Grampian board was due to meet today at 10am.