North-east adoption workers praised following inspection

AN ADOPTION service has been described as “amazing” after an inspection.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Aberdeenshire Council’s adoption service on June 20 and service users sang staff’s praises.

The watchdog’s new report said: “One adopter told us of the ‘amazing’ work done by a staff member who offered extensive post-adoption support work to herself and her teenage daughter.

“She commented both had an increased understanding of each other and her daughter had greatly benefitted from having a befriender who she could share her views and concerns with.”

Inspectors rated the service “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

Another service user told inspectors: “Our worker was always incredibly professional, and empathic. She made you feel we were the only people she was dealing with.”