North-east activity centre reopens following Scottish Government’s Phase 2 announcement

A north-east activity centre has reopened for bookings following the Scottish Government’s Phase 2 announcement.

War Zone Peterhead, which was forced to close several months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, is welcoming back north-east customers to its premises in Rora, St. Fergus.

The centre has organised a new booking system which allows as much as 20 players to participate in an array of activities, and their new outdoor seating area can be hired for private use.

Visitors must follow the new rules and signage onsite.

For more information, visit War Zone Peterhead’s Facebook page.