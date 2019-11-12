North-east academy’s farewell tour tickets sell-out

Tickets have sold out for a series of access-all-areas tours at a historic north-east school.

Former staff and pupils of Inverurie Academy are being invited back to visit the premises ahead of the opening of its multi-million-pound replacement next year.

The 45 minute tours are student-led and will run on February 8, every 15 minutes from 9am to 3.15pm.

Mark Jones, head teacher of Inverurie Academy, said: “There is a whole section of the community who wanted to mark the occasion, so we decided to organise tours which will allow people to reminisce and revisit their old classrooms.

“We have now received over 400 bookings for our guided tours of the existing building so it is pretty much sold out.

“On the back of that, I’m going to be extending the size of the groups from 20 to around 30 people, so anyone wishing to get involved doesn’t miss out.”

The tour will feature various checkpoints across the building, with former teachers on hand to give information about the facilities.

There will also be Inverurie tartan and ties sold to raise funds for transport to sporting events and a new mental health provision.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mark added: “I’m feeling quite emotional already and I’m sure it will be equally as bittersweet for people to see how much has changed over the years.”

The school will also be hosting a ticketed celebration dinner held at the Thainstone Exchange on the same day as the tours.

It will feature a display of old photographs and dux boards for attendees to enjoy.

Mark continued: “It’s going to be a really good night. We’ve got television presenter Richard Arnold as a guest speaker and we will also have time capsules to use.”

The £55m community campus will open its doors on April 21 2020, and will be built alongside the existing facility.

Once complete, the new campus will be home to Inverurie Academy and St Andrew’s School, community sports and leisure facilities, a swimming pool, two all-weather pitches and an amphitheatre.

The original academy building was designed by A. Marshall Mackenzie in 1902.

The extended building saw pupils first attending higher grade classes in 1909.

At that time, there there were two distinct buildings – a primary school for children in classes up to the age of 14 and another premises for secondary pupils who needed to pass a qualifying exam to continue their studies.

They remained separate until the 1950s when they were joined together with the construction of the current assembly hall.

Former students of the academy can be found all over the world in positions ranging from professors to newspaper editors to world sport champions.

Tickets for the tours can be purchased on the school’s Eventbrite page.

Spaces are limited and early booking is encouraged.