North-east academy to host careers event for young workforce

Pupils at a school in a north-east town will benefit from a careers event.

The event will take place at Peterhead Academy on Thursday March 26.

There will be three sessions to enable Primary 7 pupils to participate throughout the day, and there will be a session for parents and carers during the afternoon.

It has been organised by the Peterhead school cluster’s Developing The Young Workforce Group.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The event is being supported by sponsorship from Gray and Adams Ltd.

A number of businesses will be exhibiting from a variety of sectors.

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, Councillor Gillian Owen said: “P7 pupils will be encouraged to engage in conversation with stallholders.

“One of the primary aims of the event is to raise pupil awareness of the world of work and, in particular, increase their knowledge of the different careers available to them, to help them hit the ground running in future work and training opportunities.”