A north-east academy has shut this morning due to an issue with heating.

Turriff Academy has closed and pupils have been sent home due to the issue.

Due to a heating fault, we are going to have to close the school. Pupils will register as normal. All bus pupils will… Posted by Turriff Academy on Friday, 25 January 2019

According to Aberdeenshire Council the school building has no heating and there is no gas in the canteen.