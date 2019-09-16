North-east academy ready to rock in 20th year of dancing competition

A north-east school is about to embark on its 20th year of taking part in a coveted national performing arts competition.

Peterhead Academy will once again be taking on the UK Rock Challenge, which challenges thousands of schoolchildren across the country to write, produce and perform stage shows for a live audience.

Biology teacher and Rock Challenge veteran Lynne Greig will be a part of it all for the 14th time this year and has seen it from all angles – as a performer, volunteer and teacher.

She said: “Every year I complain it’s a lot of work but what you gain from it makes it so worthwhile.

“I know so many more of our pupils because of the relationship I build with them through Rock Challenge.

“Some of those who have been involved in previous years have followed career paths based on their experiences, in anything from stage crew to tech or performance.

“It’s really great to see.”

The school’s Rock Challenge team held its AGM on September 9 and is planning a party this session to mark its 20th year of participation.

A new student leadership team will be charged with helping pull it all together.