A north-east school is today closed to some pupils due to a heating fault.

Aberdeenshire Council has said Peterhead Academy is closed for S1 to S3 pupils but is open to those sitting exams.

The local authority has advised staff and pupils should wear warm clothing if attending.

A statement from the local authority said: “Bus companies will run as normal for pupils with exams. This is due to a heating fault and is being worked on at present. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

