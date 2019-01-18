North-east academy evacuated and fire crews called after concern over ‘strange smell’

A north-east school has been evacuated and fire crews have called after staff and pupils reported a “strange smell”.

Firefighters were called to Aboyne Academy on Bridgeview Road at just after 10.40am after receiving reports of a smell coming from a cupboard used to store cleaning products.

Five appliances have been sent to the scene as well a DIM unit, which is used by specialist search officers to detect, identify and monitor suspicious substances.

It is understood the school has been closed for the rest of the day and the attached community centre has been closed temporally.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Five appliances have been sent to the scene after we received a report about a strange smell coming from a cleaning cupboard.

“The units are from Ballater, Banchory, Aboyne, Central Station in Aberdeen and North Anderson Drive and they have been accompanied by a DIM Unit.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.45am to attend an incident on Bridgeview Road in Aboyne. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “Aboyne Academy and Community Centre have been evacuated on advice from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who are investigating the source of a suspicious smell.

“The school will close for the rest of the day as a result.

“Pupils are being sent home and parents contacted via the usual direct channels. A further update will follow when more detail is known.”

Deeside Community Centre, which is attached to the school, is closed and could reopen later today depending on the advice of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Centre visitors are being advised to check the council’s social media accounts before setting off.