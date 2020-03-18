North-east schools announce partial closure for pupils

A number of north-east schools will be partially closed for pupils for the rest of the week.

Pupils in S1 to S3 at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk have been told not to go into school for the remainder of the week.

It will remain open to all pupils in S4 to S6 to support those who are preparing for SQA exams.

A statement from the school added: “We are also working to support pupils who are vulnerable and pupils whose parents are delivering essential frontline services.”

Meanwhile, those from S1 to S3 at Turriff Academy have been told not to come to school until further notice, as have those at Buckie Community High School.

A statement from rector Neil Johnson of Buckie Community High School said: “Arrangements for pupils with free school meals will be communicated with those families directly.

“We have set up a single point of contact to help families with home learning.”

Westhill Academy, Fraserburgh Academy and Portlethen Academy will be closed to S1-S3 pupils tomorrow and Friday, and closed to all pupils on Monday.

Staff at Portlethen have told parents, if they’re having difficulty find care for children in S1-S3 there will be limited provision for those pupils tomorrow.

Peterhead Academy and Kemnay Academy will both remain open tomorrow, however, on Friday both will only open for S4-S6.

Alford Primary School and Barthol Chapel School near Oldmeldrum have both closed due to a critical staffing situation.

Elrick School, both the school and the nursery, will be closed to everyone from tomorrow due to staff shortages, with pupils to receive communication regarding home learning activities.

Dunnottar School in Stonehaven will also be shut to everyone indefinitely due to a “critical staffing situation.”

A statement from the school said: “In response to the critical staffing situation at Dunnottar School, the decision has been made to close the school to all indefinitely.

“I have taken this decision due to guidance for people who should now practice social distancing/self-isolation.

“Can I please take this opportunity to reassure you that we do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our school community.

“I am extremely sympathetic to the challenges that this presents to you as parent and carers but as you will appreciate, these are unprecedented and challenging times and I must act in the best interests of the health and safety of children and my staff.”

