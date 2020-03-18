North-east academies announce partial closed for pupils

A number of north-east secondary schools will be partially closed for pupils for the rest of the week.

Pupils in S1 to S3 at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk have been told not to go into school for the remainder of the week.

It will remain open to all pupils in S4 to S6 to support those who are preparing for SQA exams.

A statement from the school added: “We are also working to support pupils who are vulnerable and pupils whose parents are delivering essential frontline services.”

Meanwhile, those from S1 to S3 at Turriff Academy have been told not to come to school until further notice, as have those at Buckie Community High School.

A statement from rector Neil Johnson of Buckie Community High School said: “Arrangements for pupils with free school meals will be communicated with those families directly.

“We have set up a single point of contact to help families with home learning.”

Alford Primary School and Barthol Chapel School near Oldmeldrum have both closed due to a critical staffing situation.

Peterhead Academy and Kemnay Academy will both remain open tomorrow, however, on Friday both will only open for S4-S6.

