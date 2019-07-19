North-east 10K run helps raise £4,000 for charities

More than 400 runners pulled on their trainers to help raise £4,000 for north-east charities.

The Chapelton running event took place last Sunday and was made up of a 10K race and a fun run.

The Muchalls and Newtonhill Scout Group, Chapelton Baby and Toddler Group, Friends of Newtonhill School, Newtonhill Pipe Band, Pillar Kincardineshire, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers and Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance Association were among the organisations to benefit from the event.

The Duchess of Fife Caroline Anne, a director of Elsick Development Company, said: “Community really is at the heart of Chapelton and its events such as the run which remind us of the great things that community can do.

“It was great to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, turn out for an amazing day and to help raise money for local charities.”