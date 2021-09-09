Residents of the north and north-east have been told to expect “disruption” today as the regions were issued with a yellow warning for thunderstorms.
The warning covers the whole of Scotland and will come into effect from 10am.
It is due to last until 8pm, with forecasters saying heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected with the potential for surface water flooding in some locations.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe