Hit TV show Married at First Sight looking for north and north-east singletons to take part in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Hit TV show Married at First Sight looking for north and north-east singletons to take part in new series

By Ellie Milne
19/10/2021, 2:34 pm Updated: 19/10/2021, 2:36 pm
Married at First Sight is looking for single people to take part in its next series

Singletons from the north and north-east are being urged to take part in the new series of a popular reality show.

Married at First Sight UK is preparing to return following a successful run last month – which marked E4’s highest ratings for an original series.

In the show, couples are matched by a panel of experts as part of a “scientific” experiment and do not meet until they are minutes away from exchanging vows.

Applications are now open to single people over 18 who “feel ready for marriage” and Scots are being invited to take part.

Individuals will be asked to answer a selection of questions and film a short video to be considered for the show, which is scheduled to begin production in spring 2022.

Married at First Sight aired on Channel 4 for five years before moving to E4 in 2021 in a move that included adopting the Australian format of the show.

A total of 23 couples have been matched throughout the UK run with 13 deciding to stay together at the end of filming.

However, it would appear only three couple are still together now, including Matt and Daniel and Adam and Tayah from the latest series.

In March, Michelle and Owen from series five became the first couple in the show’s history to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Those interested in taking part can contact marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk or apply here.