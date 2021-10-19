Hit TV show Married at First Sight looking for north and north-east singletons to take part in new series

Singletons from the north and north-east are being urged to take part in the new series of a popular reality show.

Married at First Sight UK is preparing to return following a successful run last month – which marked E4’s highest ratings for an original series.

In the show, couples are matched by a panel of experts as part of a “scientific” experiment and do not meet until they are minutes away from exchanging vows.

Applications are now open to single people over 18 who “feel ready for marriage” and Scots are being invited to take part.

Individuals will be asked to answer a selection of questions and film a short video to be considered for the show, which is scheduled to begin production in spring 2022.

Married at First Sight aired on Channel 4 for five years before moving to E4 in 2021 in a move that included adopting the Australian format of the show.

A total of 23 couples have been matched throughout the UK run with 13 deciding to stay together at the end of filming.

However, it would appear only three couple are still together now, including Matt and Daniel and Adam and Tayah from the latest series.

In March, Michelle and Owen from series five became the first couple in the show’s history to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Those interested in taking part can contact marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk or apply here.