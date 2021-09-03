North and north-east residents left without internet due to Sky outage

Sky customers across the north and north-east have been left without internet due to a broadband outage.

Residents affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands took to social media on Friday morning to share their complaints.

The problem appears to be widespread across the UK with more than a thousand people reporting the outage to Sky.

According to the website Downdetector, almost 2,000 people have reported issues with their internet connection in the past 24 hours.

Sky shared last night that “intermittent issues” with its broadband had been resolved in South East England, Leicester and Wales, but the problems have returned today north of the border.

There are currently no updates on the Sky website for those in the north and north-east.