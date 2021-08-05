Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

North-east issued with yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms

By Craig Munro
05/08/2021, 10:46 am Updated: 05/08/2021, 12:54 pm
The yellow warning for Friday. Picture from Met Office website
The north-east has been issued with two separate yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms by the Met Office.

The first warning, which covers a majority of the region, will come into effect at midnight on Thursday and is due to last until 2pm on Friday.

It says the area – which includes Aberdeen and most of Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of eastern Moray – will receive persistent heavy rain for most of the day.

Thunderstorms have been forecast in Aberdeen from 11am to 5pm on Friday.

This may result in some local flooding and travel disruption, as rainwater collects on roads and train services are impacted.

On Saturday, that thunderstorm warning will stretch to include the entirety of mainland Scotland, as well as most of the Inner Hebrides.

This warning will also come into effect at 4am and last until a minute before midnight.

The yellow warning for Saturday. Picture from Met Office website.

The Met Office website forecasts: “Heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.”

Flooding and lightning strikes may cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, while the same conditions may cause damage to homes and businesses.

More information about the warnings over the next few days can be found on the Met Office website here.