Nort-east RNLI crews urge people to take care when visiting the coast

Stonehaven RNLI is urging people to take care when visiting the coast.

The crew has advised north-east residents to be careful near cliffs and check the weather forecast and tide times in advance.

They are also urging anyone going sailing or yachting to conduct a full check of their equipment before heading out.

A statement from Stonehaven RNLI read: “Many people will want to visit the coast and participate in water-based activities such as swimming, kayaking, surfing, boating and angling.

“Although our volunteer lifeboat crews are fully operational, should they be needed, it is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risk and takes the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.

“This will also help to reduce the demands placed on our lifeboat crews and other emergency services including HM Coastguard. In this way we can all work together to succeed in ensuring the coast is a safe place to visit.”