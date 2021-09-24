Non-urgent surgeries postponed at Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

Due to the pressures on staff and the lack of available beds, non-urgent surgeries and procedures have been postponed at Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

The unusually high number of referrals for this time of the year has led to NHS Grampian taking this step which it said was a ‘last resort’.

The RACH is continuing to administer care to children who are the most vulnerable.

By prioritising the most vulnerable and those in need of urgent care, patients due to receive non-urgent surgery or routine procedures have had their appointment postponed or rescheduled.

NHS Grampian has said: “We are asking all families to be patient as their visit to hospital may take longer than expected – this applies to both appointments and unscheduled attendances.

The RACH deals primarily with children and therefore is not dealing with as many Covid cases as other hospitals however it is still affected by staff shortages.

‘Children are now seeing vital procedures cancelled which is completely unacceptable.’

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Scotland earlier this week, warned of “unrelenting pressure” on emergency departments.

It concluded that a thousand more hospital beds were needed to help relieve the pressure.

The pressures facing Scotland’s health services have become a fierce topic of debate among Scotland’s political parties.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “This is yet further concerning evidence of the overwhelming pressure NHS Grampian is currently facing and highlights the impact it is now having on children across the north-east.

“The SNP Government have completely taken their eye off the ball and our health board is now having to take ‘last resort’ action to ease the extreme pressures.

“From ambulance waiting times and a lack of provision to a shortage of beds in our hospitals, it’s clear there’s a crisis and it’s imperative the Scottish Government gives NHS Grampian every resource they require.

“Heroic frontline staff are absolutely exhausted and children are now seeing vital procedures cancelled which is completely unacceptable.”