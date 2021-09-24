Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Non-urgent surgeries postponed at Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

By Ross Hempseed
24/09/2021, 1:30 pm
Due to the pressures on staff and the lack of available beds, non-urgent surgeries and procedures have been postponed at Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

The unusually high number of referrals for this time of the year has led to NHS Grampian taking this step which it said was a ‘last resort’.

The RACH is continuing to administer care to children who are the most vulnerable.

By prioritising the most vulnerable and those in need of urgent care, patients due to receive non-urgent surgery or routine procedures have had their appointment postponed or rescheduled.

NHS Grampian has said: “We are asking all families to be patient as their visit to hospital may take longer than expected – this applies to both appointments and unscheduled attendances.

The RACH deals primarily with children and therefore is not dealing with as many Covid cases as other hospitals however it is still affected by staff shortages.

‘Children are now seeing vital procedures cancelled which is completely unacceptable.’

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Scotland earlier this week, warned of “unrelenting pressure” on emergency departments.

It concluded that a thousand more hospital beds were needed to help relieve the pressure.

The pressures facing Scotland’s health services have become a fierce topic of debate among Scotland’s political parties.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “This is yet further concerning evidence of the overwhelming pressure NHS Grampian is currently facing and highlights the impact it is now having on children across the north-east.

“The SNP Government have completely taken their eye off the ball and our health board is now having to take ‘last resort’ action to ease the extreme pressures.

“From ambulance waiting times and a lack of provision to a shortage of beds in our hospitals, it’s clear there’s a crisis and it’s imperative the Scottish Government gives NHS Grampian every resource they require.

“Heroic frontline staff are absolutely exhausted and children are now seeing vital procedures cancelled which is completely unacceptable.”