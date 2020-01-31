Nominations sought for north-east community council

Nominations are being sought in order to re-establish a north-east community council after its collapse last year.

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking to fill 17 vacancies in order to restart Westhill and Elrick Community Council.

The community council’s annual general meeting is due to take place on Thursday March 12.

Nomination forms must be returned by 4pm on Thursday, February 20.

A ballot will be held a week later, from 12pm until 8pm in the Ashdale Hall, if the number of nominees outnumbers the roles available.

Nomination forms are available in Westhill Library or in the Westhill Bulletin.

They can also be obtained by emailing garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk