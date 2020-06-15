Nominations open for Northern Star Business Awards

Nominations for the 2021 Northern Star Business Awards open from today.

Now in its 17th year, the awards recognise companies across the north-east for exceptional accomplishments across a range of fields.

The awards are organised by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and held in association with Nucore Group.

Membership and events director Seona Shand said: “This has been an incredibly tough time for people and businesses across the north-east and, as the recovery process gets underway, it is vital that we start rebuilding confidence in our regional economy and recognise the hard work undertaken by local businesses to make a positive impact on their people, their customers and their communities.

“Nominating your company is the first step in the process. Competition for a finalist spot is always tough and the categories attract significant interest from our membership and beyond, across every sector.

“Past winners range from small local businesses to internationally renowned brands and we would encourage all companies in the region with a story to tell to consider putting themselves forward.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday, July 24.

The awards are free to enter, and nomination forms are available online at www.agcc.co.uk/northern-star-business-awards/categories

For further information contact, events@agcc.co.uk.