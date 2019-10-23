Nominations open for north-east council awards

Aberdeenshire Council is inviting nominations for one of its biggest award ceremonies.

Residents across the authority are being encouraged to nominate people who have gone the extra mile for their communities.

The 2020 Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards will boast eight categories, including the Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award, the Inspirational Volunteer Award and the Local Hero Courage Award.

Nominations are open until the end of 2019. To nominate someone, visit aberdeenshire.gov.uk