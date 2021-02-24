Nominations open for Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2021

Nominations have opened for Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2021.

Now in their ninth year, the awards celebrate big-hearted people who work tirelessly to support their local community and its residents but who often don’t get recognised for their efforts.

Aiming to praise unsung Aberdeenshire heroes, locals can nominate their green champions, helpful volunteers as well as those who demonstrate outstanding bravery.

While eight awards used to be awarded in previous years, an extra category has been added by the council this year. The Covid-19 category seeks to recognise the best of the community effort in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Each accolade can be awarded to either individuals or groups.

This year’s categories are; The Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award, The Inspirational Volunteer Award, The Local Hero Courage Award, The Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award, The Community Spirit Award, The Cultural Award, Aberdeenshire’s Future Award, The Covid-19 Response Award and The Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement Award.

While the Aberdeenshire’s Future Award will be given to a young individual – under 25 – who have shown great leadership and helped to inspire and motivate others in support of a local cause, The Community Spirit Award will be picked up by an individual or a group who helped to support and embrace their vibrant local community.

The final accolade – The Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement Award – will be presented to an individual who over the course of the years has made an outstanding contribution to a local cause, project or initiative, and is a true inspiration to others across Aberdeenshire.

Provost of Aberdeenshire, councillor Bill Howatson, said: “It is tremendous to see Inspiring Aberdeenshire coming back this year.

“I strongly believe that now, more than ever, it is essential for us to show how much we appreciate the role people play in communities across Aberdeenshire.

“What makes ‘Inspiring’ stand out from the rest for me, is that it is a platform to find our unsung heroes.

“Time and again we discover winners who have been working tirelessly for many years but do not get the praise they deserve – this is their moment.

“I encourage everyone to take some time to think who they might nominate.

“Especially throughout the pandemic, frankly, we could not have done without our community champions and I hope there will be a category here this year to allow everyone a place to shine.”

Click here to nominate your Aberdeenshire hero. Entries close on Monday April 5.

The awards will be handed out at a virtual live-streamed ceremony in August.