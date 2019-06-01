Nominations open as north-east civic pride awards to return for third year

The outstanding achievements of residents in a north-east town will be recognised as a civic awards ceremony returns.

The Pride of Inverurie awards will be back for its third year this August.

Run by the Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) and the Inverurie Events Committee, the organisers say the accolades have gone from strength to strength since 2017.

The initiative was created to give the people of Inverurie a chance to shine a light on the wealth of talent in their hometown by nominating their peers for a range of awards, from best in business to community champion.

Derek Ritchie, manager of Inverurie BID, who also sits on the events committee, said: “We are excited to host another prestigious award ceremony, celebrating everything that makes Inverurie and its community so fantastic.”

Residents have been urged to get involved with the awards and join in by nominating someone they think is worthy of being recognised.

Eight different award categories are up for grabs at the black-tie event on August 23.

Derek added: “We are looking forward to getting the community engaged and getting as many nominations for the awards as we can.”

The gala, which is hosted by Iain Thain, along with entertainment from local musicians, will be a celebration of everything great about Inverurie.

Nominations are now open, with awards for young achiever, unsung hero, community champion, sports personality, businessperson of the year, excellence in service, dedication to developing our future, and a lifetime achievement award.

Businesses including Robertson Construction, Fireworx Scotland, Donald Russell, Premier Coaches, Johnston Carmichael, Bancon Homes, Elevator and Lippe Architects & Planners have also got involved in the event by sponsoring the awards.

Residents have until June 11 to get their nominations in for the awards.

The top three finalists for each category will be announced on June 24.

For more information on the event or to nominate someone for an award visit prideofinverurie.com