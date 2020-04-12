Nominations for popular Aberdeen awards now open

Nominations for awards which recognise the third sector in Aberdeen have opened.

Celebrate Aberdeen is planned to take place in August and nominations for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards are open now.

Aimed at charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups, the awards recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations who have made an outstanding contribution to life in Aberdeen City and Shire

This year, there are 11 award categories, ranging from large and small organisation of the year through to volunteer, staff member, fundraiser and young supporter of the year to the heart of the community award.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The awards are scheduled to take place at P&J Live in September, three weeks after Celebrate Aberdeen’s August weekend. In addition to the parade, the weekend also includes three Union Street mile races and live entertainment across the city centre.

Last year, more than 500 people attended the awards ceremony, and Amanda Wright, who is organising the event said: “Our finalists and winners come from a huge range of organisations, some of them very small, so no one should be put off from submitting an application. Everyone really is in with a chance.”

Registration for the parade, which is scheduled to take place on August 31, remains open until the end of April.

The closing date for award nominations is Friday June 19.