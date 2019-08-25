Nominations for north-east architecture awards open

Nominations are now open for an award for great north-east architecture.

The 12th biennial Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards will take place in October next year.

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking formal nominations from architects, agents and building owners.

The awards, which aim to highlight the best of the area’s design, have been held since 1997.

In March, councillors decided to carry on with the event, which is intended to stimulate a greater awareness of good design and its benefits.

Last year, there were 57 submissions across the six categories, with winners presented with their prizes by deputy provost Ron McKail.

The ceremony is due to take place at the Barn in Banchory with a date and time to be confirmed.

To nominate someone for the award go to bit.ly/AALDA1920