Nomination call for Scottish Health Awards

People in the north-east are being encouraged to submit nominations for the Scottish Health Awards.

The ceremony, which will be held in Edinburgh later this year, will honour NHS staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for patients and their families.

Now members of the public are being urged to get involved and submit their nominations. In a statement, the organisers said: “The Scottish Health Awards recognise the extraordinary work of the people on the frontline of healthcare provided by our NHS and its partners.

“The NHS awards team want to know about the people who have genuinely made a difference to your life or to the lives of your family or friends.”

To nominate visit the Scottish Health Awards website here.