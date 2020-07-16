Nominate your Home Delivery Hero and tell us about their acts of kindness on your doorstep

Lockdown has been one of the hardest times for many families. Now, as we emerge from a period of social hibernation, it’s time to celebrate and honour a small army of doorstep superheroes who have been quietly getting the job done every single day of the Covid-19 crisis.

Not only that, on top of their normal duties these dedicated workers have made sure the most vulnerable were coping with the unprecedented events sweeping the country and were always ready to lend a hand.

We are speaking about our legion of newspaper delivery workers, without whom thousands of households would simply not have received their Evening Express and Press & Journal.

Throughout lockdown our teams of journalists have been working hard to bring you the latest local news. And thanks to a network of local newsagents and deliverers, up while most of us were still asleep, our titles made it to the shops and your home.

During this difficult time the comfort of having your daily newspaper – particularly for those living on their own – can be a vital connection with the outside world.

Now we want to thank them for all that hard work and say how proud we are of everything they’ve done by highlighting the men, women, girls and boys who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

We want readers to tell us about the amazing things their newspaper delivery person has done.

Already we are hearing heartwarming tales from readers. One customer sent us a picture of a note her paper girl Zoe had posted through the letterbox. “I know this is a hard time for some to get out of the house. If there is anything you need please leave me a note and I will see what I can do,” Zoe wrote. “I will try my best to help for as long as I’m allowed to.”

These random acts of kindness aren’t done for praise or reward, but they deserve recognition.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “We want our newspapers to be at the heart of our communities – but that can only happen with the help of our delivery teams.

“During lockdown they have been essential for making sure our newspapers get to our readers.

“The Newspaper Delivery Heroes are our way of thanking them for the incredible job they did, and are continuing to do, under the most difficult of circumstances.”

Who would you like to thank?

If you want to recognise or thank someone as a Newspaper Delivery Hero, email extraclubnews@ajl.co.uk and tell us why they are so special. You can also call

0800 027 5040 or mail your message to Home Delivery Department, 1 Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BL.