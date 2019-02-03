Nobel winner’s father to give talk at Aberdeen University

The father of a Nobel Prize Peace Prize winner is set to visit Aberdeen University.

Ziauddin Yousafzai, dad of activist Malala Yousafzai, will speak at the King’s College Auditorium on February 19.

Zia will be promoting his new book, Let Her Fly, about his life and activism.

He is currently the United Nations special adviser on global education as well as being the educational attache of Pakistan at its embassy in Britain.

He was invited to Aberdeen University by the Aberdeen Student Parliament society.

Malala, 21, was shot by the Taliban in 2012 after speaking out for the right of girls to be educated in her native Pakistan through a blog that she wrote for the BBC.

Malala was treated at a British hospital in the aftermath of the murder bid.

Following the attack, Malala became a symbol of the fight for female education across the world, earning her the Nobel Prize Peace Prize in 2014, as well as a place at Oxford University.

Tickets are still on sale for the talk, which starts at 6pm, but in limited supply.

Admission for members of the student parliament is free, with tickets for other students and staff set at £5.

Tickets for people who don’t attend or work at the university are priced at £15 each.