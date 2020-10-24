No trick or treating for Halloween as Government issues new guidance for families

New advice has been issued today to help families and children reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 while guising at Halloween.

The Scottish Government’s new guidelines were released to make sure people stay within the current restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Parents are being asked to avoid door-to-door guising this year as it brings an “additional and avoidable” risk of spreading coronavirus.

However, the advice adds children can still get dressed up to spend time with their families with a list of alternative activities made available at ParentClub.Scot.

These include creating your own decorations and exploring your community to view properties that have been decorated by others available.

Ahead of Bonfire Night the public is being urged to stick to rules around meeting up with other households.

If people plan to create their own fireworks displays in their gardens, they are being asked to make sure they do so “responsibly and safely”. Advice from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is available here.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Under the current restrictions it is not possible to meet up indoors or in large groups outdoors, so the safest thing to do this year is to stay at home.

“I know guising is a big part of Halloween and children will be sad to miss out, but as door-to-door guising brings an additional and avoidable risk of spreading the virus, our clear advice for families is to avoid it.

“Children can still get dressed up and share jokes with their families, and our Parent Club guidance has lots of fun and creative ideas for families to enjoy a safe celebration at home.

“On Bonfire Night it is vital the public adhere to the rules on meeting up with other households to help stop the spread of the virus. We know that some people may consider using fireworks in their back gardens If you do plan on using fireworks this Bonfire Night, please do so responsibly and safely.

“Adapting alternative celebrations and sticking to the rules in place can go a huge way to ensuring everyone’s safety.”