There will be no train services on Sundays for the next two months across the north and north-east as RMT confirmed strike action will take place.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have been leading strikes on Sundays for the last few months.

They are currently involved in a pay dispute with Scotrail over enhanced rest-day working payments.

Conductors and ticket examiners are now striking every Sunday up until the end of July, with RMT confirming this news.

90% of trains across Scotland will be affected, with no services being put on at all across the north and north-east.

In addition to the next two Sundays, the newly announced striking dates run every Sunday until July 18.

Scandalous

RMT said that it is scandalous that Scotrail is making no effort to resolve the issue of equality between grades in payments for rest day working.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch added: “RMT ScotRail Ticket Examiners will be taking strike action again this Sunday and every Sunday for the next two months in their fight for workplace justice and parity between grades.

“Our conductor members are also fully prepared to keep this battle for equality going until the company do the right thing.

“It is a kick in the teeth for these workers that despite their commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic Transport Scotland continues to wage war on essential workers who have kept Scotland’s rail services running.

“We are going to be in for a long summer of strike action unless the company gets round the negotiating table with meaningful proposals for resolving the issue of pay equality. RMT remains available for talks.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The RMT’s strike action, in a bid to force a 50 percent increase in overtime payments for no additional hours worked, is wrong, divisive, and should be called off.

“Passenger numbers and revenue dropped by more than 90 per cent in the pandemic, but thanks to Government support we haven’t cut jobs or pay.

“Now that lockdown restrictions are gradually lifting, we need to work together to attract more people back to the railway.

“The reckless actions of RMT bosses put that at risk.”