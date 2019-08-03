‘No suspicious circumstances’ surrounding man’s death in north-east town

Police have confirmed there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’ after a man died in a north-east street.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the man was understood to have taken ill near the McDonald Golf Club in Ellon.

He is believed to have been a pensioner.

Police Scotland confirmed the man sadly passed away following the incident at around 9.20am yesterday.

A spokeswoman for police added: “We can confirm the man has passed away. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Commercial Road in Ellon was closed for several hours while officers spoke to witnesses on the scene. It reopened to all traffic at around 12.30pm.