No suspicious circumstances over death of man near north-east supermarket

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man near a north-east supermarket.

Officers were called to Tesco in Huntly shortly after 5.30pm yesterday after a member of the public discovered the 49-year-old man’s body.

A probe was launched into the find, and it has now been confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, officers said: “Police Scotland can confirm that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Huntly yesterday.

“Emergency services were called to the rear of Tesco at around 5.30pm where the man, aged 49, had sadly died.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course, and our thoughts are with his next of kin at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the local community once again for your patience while our inquiries were carried out at the scene.”