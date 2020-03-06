No suspicious circumstances as man taken to hospital following explosion in north-east town

A man has been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion at flats in a north-east town.

Police, fire crews and ambulance were called to the scene in Moray Road, Fraserburgh, shortly after 12pm.

Officers have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

ROAD CLOSURE – FRASERBUGHPolice Scotland are currently dealing with an incident on Moray Road, Fraserburgh.The road is closed between College Bounds and Gallowhill Road. Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 6 March 2020

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.07pm to a fire on Moray Road, Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, our special operations response and our trauma team to the scene and transported a male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It is believed his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the property appears to have suffered substantial damage.

A spokeswoman confirmed gas engineers and ambulance crews are at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “ We left the scene at 2.37pm with the fire out and the scene cleared.

“Four appliances had attended the incident.”

Nearby streets are understood to have been closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 12.10pm to a report of an explosion at a block of flats at the corner of Moray Road and Watermill Road.”

A spokesman for SGN gas company said: “We were called to a property in Moray Road, Fraserburgh, by the emergency services at around midday following reports of an explosion.

“Our engineers have made safe, carried out safety checks and left the site at around 2.30pm. The incident was not related to our gas network.”