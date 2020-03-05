No suspicious circumstances after cat found dismembered on Aberdeen street

An investigation into a dead cat found with graphic injuries in Aberdeen has found there are no suspicious circumstances.

Inspectors from the Scottish SPCA confirmed, following a post-mortem, the animal died of natural causes.

Initial reports of distressing injuries are believed to have been caused by a predator, like a fox.

Police Scotland and the SSPCA were called after the animal was found in the city yesterday morning.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “We worked closely with Police Scotland to determine whether a crime had taken place.

“We undertook a post-mortem on the cat and found there to be no suspicious circumstances or foul play.

“Evidence showed that the dismemberment happened after death. We suspect it could have been caused by foxes or other wild animals.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We were called at around 7.20am yesterday to reports of a cat having been killed in Aberdeen.”