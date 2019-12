Police have confirmed a body found yesterday is that of a missing north-east man.

William Hay was reported missing from Banff on December 7.

Officers confirmed the body found at cliffs near Macduff yesterday was the 35-year-old’s, and said it is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A post mortem will take place in due course, but currently his death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”